Wisconsin Welcome sign at Marinette WI - Getty Image
Wisconsin election officials pledged Monday they would oversee a fast and fair recount of the presidential vote there, as they race to beat a federal deadline for getting it done, but they declined a request to conduct the new tally by hand. The Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on a breakneck pace that would have local officials coordinating the recount with them this week and starting the actual recount near the end of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Marinette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peshtigo Hires Police Chief From Michigan
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|Lindy Hop Finals in Krakow (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Landmark Ressort - Not a member of the Better B... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert Faust
|1
|Review: The Candy Bar LLC (May '15)
|May '15
|mark
|1
|RIGHT TO WORK FOR LESS, Nygren fails, again (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Betterlucknexttime
|1
|where do gays meet up in marinette/menominee (May '11)
|Feb '15
|DallasVandenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marinette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC