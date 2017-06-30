Safety first on Fourth
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Mike Carpenter, employee at Eagle Fireworks in Marietta, straightens up the best-seller Diablo firework pack at the store on Friday. Bottle rockets, firecrackers, sparklers and Roman candles are filling up carts as people gear up for the upcoming holiday but residents should be aware of the laws and dangers of fireworks before lighting up the sky on the Fourth of July.
