Red, white & blue

In between fireworks shows, hot dogs and celebrating the day our country was founded, residents flocked to the streets of downtown Marietta on Tuesday morning to catch the annual Fourth of July parade. Candy was thrown and flags were waving as people from all over the county came together to remember this day when America was founded 241 years ago in 1776.

