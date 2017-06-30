GOP candidate for governor stops in Marietta

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Ohio Gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, center, speaks to members of Marietta Noon Rotary Thursday. The Republican candidate, 58, of Wadsworth, near Akron, spoke with local pastors and representatives of Buckeye Hills Regional Council, made an appearance at the Marietta Noon Rotary Club meeting, toured Broughton Commercial Properties and held a commercial roundtable at Artex Oil before closing out the local visit with a meet and greet at Freedom Gate Church with local Republican party members.

