GOP candidate for governor stops in Marietta
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Ohio Gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, center, speaks to members of Marietta Noon Rotary Thursday. The Republican candidate, 58, of Wadsworth, near Akron, spoke with local pastors and representatives of Buckeye Hills Regional Council, made an appearance at the Marietta Noon Rotary Club meeting, toured Broughton Commercial Properties and held a commercial roundtable at Artex Oil before closing out the local visit with a meet and greet at Freedom Gate Church with local Republican party members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristie Sallee
|Tue
|Joe
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC