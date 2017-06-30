Former school buildings get new life,...

Former school buildings get new life, programs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marietta Times

Nobody is ever happy about seeing a school cease operations but sometimes when the buildings are recycled by the community, it makes the transition a little easier. Oak Grove Elementary School has been a community center for the public since 2007, offering a space for birthday parties, reunions and other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kristie Sallee Tue Joe 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) Jun 25 Also 5
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 25 Lucky 3
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... Jun 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC