Community art show
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times This acrylic on canvas painting by Faith Berlin Peck of Parkersburg is entitled "Just Like Heaven." The community is invited to celebrate the talents of their friends and neighbors in what the Riverside Artists Gallery is calling a Community Art Showcase.
