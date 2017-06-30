City unveils adult playground

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times From left to right Carol O'Grady, Lyla Hill and Vera Byers try out adult exercise equipment in the newly dedicated Settlers Bank Adult Park in Marietta Friday. Throughout life, fitness can pose a challenge to those with busy schedules or physical impairments, but now a new adult exercise park in Marietta will provide a free spot for all over 14 years old to utilize day or night.

