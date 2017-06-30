City unveils adult playground
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times From left to right Carol O'Grady, Lyla Hill and Vera Byers try out adult exercise equipment in the newly dedicated Settlers Bank Adult Park in Marietta Friday. Throughout life, fitness can pose a challenge to those with busy schedules or physical impairments, but now a new adult exercise park in Marietta will provide a free spot for all over 14 years old to utilize day or night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC