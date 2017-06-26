Woman's home closing
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Helen Ridgway, 93, sits on the sun porch next to her bedroom in the Woman's Home in Marietta Monday, counting the cars as they go by on Third Street. said Debbie Stengel, manager of the residential care facility, who has worked at the 812 Third St. site for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Sun
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC