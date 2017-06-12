Visitors from Far Away

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Tibetan monks from the Buddhist Drepung Loseling monastery in India perform a meditation chant at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Marietta Wednesday. Dulcet and deep tones from the throats of Tibetan monks echoed throughout the sanctuary of the First Unitarian Universalist Society as favor was sought from a higher force to bring balance and peace to the people of Marietta on Wednesday.

