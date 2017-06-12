Vandals paint graffiti on Harmar train cars
Now owners of the train cars, the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, are in search of the right shades of paint to remove the graffiti from the sides and front of the monuments to Marietta's past. "We're going to get them painted once we find the right red paint, we're pretty sure we have the right blue color so far," "We've tried to do a little cleaning to get the spray-painted graffiti off but it's going to take a new top coat to cover it all."
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
