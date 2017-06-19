Unique brand of yoga is practiced locally

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Left, Anna Bordonada, 27, of Elizabeth, W.Va., balances on a slackline with Cat Bigley, right, during an introductory slackline yoga class in Muskingum Park Tuesday. Trying to calm her heart and trust her own strength, Becky Goings pushed off the ground to balance for but a few moments on a 2 inch strap in Muskingum Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.