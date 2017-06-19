There are on the The Delaware Gazette story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

A July trial date has been set for a former trooper from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was charged with cyberstalking a woman in 2015.William P. Elschlager, 48, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged on May 17 in U.S. District Court in Columbus with one count of cyberstalking and one count of deprivation of rights under color of ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.