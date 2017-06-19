Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking
There are 1 comment on the The Delaware Gazette story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking.
A July trial date has been set for a former trooper from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was charged with cyberstalking a woman in 2015.William P. Elschlager, 48, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged on May 17 in U.S. District Court in Columbus with one count of cyberstalking and one count of deprivation of rights under color of ... (more)
#1 4 hrs ago
Typical jack booted public trough feeder. We need the State Highway Patrol like we all a second a sshole.
Get rid of the and us the money to fix the roads
