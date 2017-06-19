Trial set for former trooper charged ...

Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking

There are 1 comment on the The Delaware Gazette story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Trial set for former trooper charged with cyberstalking. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

A July trial date has been set for a former trooper from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was charged with cyberstalking a woman in 2015.William P. Elschlager, 48, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged on May 17 in U.S. District Court in Columbus with one count of cyberstalking and one count of deprivation of rights under color of ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 4 hrs ago
Typical jack booted public trough feeder. We need the State Highway Patrol like we all a second a sshole.

Get rid of the and us the money to fix the roads

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 14 Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at June 22 at 10:26PM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC