Travelers won't sweat gas prices
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Ron Farley of Marietta takes advantage of gas at $2.11 a gallon at the Second Street Speedway in preparation for the Fourth of July weekend. According to AAA's Independence Day Travel Forecast, 44.2 million people across America are planning to travel this Independence Day weekend and 37.5 million of those will be traveling by car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC