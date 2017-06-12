The rainbow flag
As many members and allies of the LGBTQ community celebrate June as Pride Month, Equality Ohio is shining a light on the fact that not all municipalities have protections in place for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender. Athens recently celebrated with its first-ever Pride Fest that it is one of 18 cities in Ohio where discrimination against those who identify as LGBT is illegal.
