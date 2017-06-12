Symbol of faith makes pilgrimage to M...

Symbol of faith makes pilgrimage to Marietta

Photo submitted by Tammi Bradley A youth conference held in October with Bishop Jeffrey Monforton included a Procession March that will be very similar to the event coming up at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption on June 24. Area Catholics, other religious communities and lay persons will have reason to celebrate on June 24 as the Immaculate Heart of Mary makes her pilgrimage through the different parishes of the Diocese of Steubenville. The statue, a beloved symbol of the faith, is traveling to Marietta after having spent time in Nelsonville, Carrollton, Steubenville and Adena.

