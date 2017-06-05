Super Summer Kick Off Sat. at Chapman Center

School's out and area children are invited to celebrate with a host of fun activities during a free Super Summer Kick Off at the Ely Chapman Center Saturday afternoon. Fun educational activities, including sand art, drawing, mask-making, play-acting and trail mix-making will also be part of the summer kick off, sponsored by the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Program's 2017 Ohio South summit conference at Marietta College.

