Summer Food Service Program running
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Teacher Stephanie McCutcheon and preschoolers Nora and Nevaeh Higgins, Jaxon Davis and Jonah Tanner, all 4, enjoy lunch as part of their day at Ely Chapman Education Foundation on Thursday. The drop-in Summer Feeding Program begins at Ely Chapman on Monday and is open to all children under 18, regardless of income.
