Students explore potential careers
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Belpre freshman Alex Burton, 15, works on an American flag decal he was making in the auto collision program at the Washington County Career Center's career exploration day camp on Thursday. From laying bricks to building a playhouse, to even drawing their own blood, students from all over the county spent the last two weeks at a career exploration day camp hosted by the Washington County Career Center to learn about what they could do in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC