Students explore potential careers

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Belpre freshman Alex Burton, 15, works on an American flag decal he was making in the auto collision program at the Washington County Career Center's career exploration day camp on Thursday. From laying bricks to building a playhouse, to even drawing their own blood, students from all over the county spent the last two weeks at a career exploration day camp hosted by the Washington County Career Center to learn about what they could do in the future.

