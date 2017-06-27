Students explore jobs in manufacturing

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Jeff Starkey, an automotive and diesel program instructor at Washington State Community College, shows various parts of the lab to campers at Ely Chapman Tuesday. A group of 16 sixth- and seventh-grade campers at the Ely Chapman Education Foundation explored the halls of Washington State Community College Tuesday as part of a week-long manufacturing camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.