Students explore jobs in manufacturing
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Jeff Starkey, an automotive and diesel program instructor at Washington State Community College, shows various parts of the lab to campers at Ely Chapman Tuesday. A group of 16 sixth- and seventh-grade campers at the Ely Chapman Education Foundation explored the halls of Washington State Community College Tuesday as part of a week-long manufacturing camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC