Scouts learn at day camp

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Scouts from Troop 207 in Marietta work on a bat house during the annual Cub Scout Day Camp at Broughton's Nature Trail off of Ohio 821 on Thursday. Ten-year-old Cameron Davis was in charge of the caulk while Zach Steachera, 13, watched over him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.