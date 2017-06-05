Scouts learn at day camp
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Scouts from Troop 207 in Marietta work on a bat house during the annual Cub Scout Day Camp at Broughton's Nature Trail off of Ohio 821 on Thursday. Ten-year-old Cameron Davis was in charge of the caulk while Zach Steachera, 13, watched over him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|May 26
|Interesting
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC