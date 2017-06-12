Schools work through summer
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Marietta City Schools employees work on constructing the new Student Services rooms at the administration building on Thursday. Class may be out for the summer in Washington County but construction crews, electricians and custodians are still spending some of the hottest months working to better all the schools.
