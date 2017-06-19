RSVP thanks volunteer efforts

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Carolyn Miller with Senior Wheels Transportation looks over the program with Courtney Folts, direct care specialist from WASCO, at the 44th annual RSVP Recognition Dinner. Laughter and sharing fun times filled the Lafayette Hotel Grand Ballroom on Monday evening as the 44th annual Recognition Dinner for RSVP took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.