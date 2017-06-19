RSVP thanks volunteer efforts
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Carolyn Miller with Senior Wheels Transportation looks over the program with Courtney Folts, direct care specialist from WASCO, at the 44th annual RSVP Recognition Dinner. Laughter and sharing fun times filled the Lafayette Hotel Grand Ballroom on Monday evening as the 44th annual Recognition Dinner for RSVP took place.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
