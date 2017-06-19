Round up
A free community carnival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Wayside United Methodist Church, 3001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, W.Va. There will be free food, inflatables, and games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC