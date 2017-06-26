River queen visits

Welcomed by a crowd lining the Ohio River levee, 125 passengers and 50 crew from the Queen of the Mississippi riverboat slipped into Marietta Monday for an afternoon and evening of exploration. "We've traveled to all seven continents on those big cruise liners and figured it was about time we got to know our own country and rivers," Three tours brought the travelers farther inland with charter buses taking tourists from the levee to The Castle and Campus Martius and Ohio River museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.