Police seeking info on assault of city officer
Attempted murder charges may be considered in the alleged assault of a Marietta police officer on Sunday, according to the police chief. The officer is recovering at home after being assaulted by a man Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Third and Montgomery streets.
Read more at Marietta Times.
