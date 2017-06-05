Petting zoo idea just - snowballed'

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Maddox Antill, 7, holds on to one of the miniature ponies that are used with the Pampered Pets Petting Farm at the Antill Farm near Beverly on Thursday. CENTER TWP.- Owning a petting farm wasn't the plan for the Antill family but before they realized, the Pampered Pets Petting Farm was booked for events throughout Washington County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.