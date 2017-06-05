Peoples Bank Foundation a helping hand
Peoples Bank Foundation has been helping to boost arts and culture, community investment, economic development, health and human services and youth and education since 2003. In 2016, a total of $559,191 was given out to area agencies from the Peoples Bank Foundation while recently the foundation gave donations to the Marietta Family YMCA and the Washington State Community College Foundation.
