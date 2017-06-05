Peoples Bank Foundation a helping hand

Peoples Bank Foundation a helping hand

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Peoples Bank Foundation has been helping to boost arts and culture, community investment, economic development, health and human services and youth and education since 2003. In 2016, a total of $559,191 was given out to area agencies from the Peoples Bank Foundation while recently the foundation gave donations to the Marietta Family YMCA and the Washington State Community College Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... May 26 Interesting 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC