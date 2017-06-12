One injured in plane crash

Sgt. Michael Seabolt, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta, said the accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday when Roger L. Murphy, 68, of Newport, crashed the ultralight craft into a guardrail on Ohio 7 near Township 559. Seabolt said Murphy had just taken off from private property in the vicinity when a problem occurred and the ultralight went down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.