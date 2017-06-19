On the Record
* A 17-year-old male was charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, failure to maintain control, speeding, failure to use turn signal and driving left of center. The juvenile was transported to the Lorrie Yeager Juvenile Center per order of a circuit court judge.
