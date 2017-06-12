North Carolina man charged with online threats
The father of a Belpre man accused of child endangerment was arrested in North Carolina where he posted online threats against the Washington County Sheriff's Office, officials said on Friday. Washington County authorities obtained a warrant accusing Philip Lee Alexander, 52, of Mills River, N.C., of retaliation, a third-degree felony.
