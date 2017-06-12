North Carolina man charged with onlin...

North Carolina man charged with online threats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The father of a Belpre man accused of child endangerment was arrested in North Carolina where he posted online threats against the Washington County Sheriff's Office, officials said on Friday. Washington County authorities obtained a warrant accusing Philip Lee Alexander, 52, of Mills River, N.C., of retaliation, a third-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 14 Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC