MC - Spreps freshmen for success
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Tanner Burnett, 18, of Morgantown, W.Va., left, enjoys pizza at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza with Kyle Varney, 18, of Baltimore, Ohio, and Nick Brown, 18, of Belle Center, while in Marietta for Marietta College's PioPREP this week. The transition from high school to college can be very overwhelming, especially for students who have struggled academically in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC