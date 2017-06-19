Marijuana cultivation deadline nears

Nine months since medical marijuana was legalized by state legislators in Ohio, local governments are wary to lift moratoriums established immediately following that legislation because regulations on processing, testing, dispensaries, physician, patients and caregivers are still in the works by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program. But the cultivator application process by the state will conclude at the end of next week determining the first 24 companies to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

