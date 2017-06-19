Marietta teen fights hunger, wins sch...

Marietta teen fights hunger, wins scholarship

A Marietta 14-year-old who started a food pantry when she was 8 years old was awarded a scholarship for students who are tackling the issues of hunger and food insecurity.

