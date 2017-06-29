Marietta police chief pushes for impo...

Marietta police chief pushes for impound lot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp proposed a new city impound Wednesday at Marietta City Council's Lands Buildings and Parks Committee meeting. Hupp proposed part of Jackson Hill Park, where currently the city uses the filled-in pool space for training for the Marietta Fire Department and for storage for city equipment, be re-purposed to house up to 15 vehicles at one time as a city impound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) Jun 25 Also 5
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 25 Lucky 3
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... Jun 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC