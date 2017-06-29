Marietta police chief pushes for impound lot

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp proposed a new city impound Wednesday at Marietta City Council's Lands Buildings and Parks Committee meeting. Hupp proposed part of Jackson Hill Park, where currently the city uses the filled-in pool space for training for the Marietta Fire Department and for storage for city equipment, be re-purposed to house up to 15 vehicles at one time as a city impound.

