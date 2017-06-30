Marietta City Council discusses jail fees

Marietta City Council says it doesn't have to pay the Washington County Commission for inmates charged under state statute. "State law says that we don't have to pay to have someone incarcerated when it's for a violation of state law," The Finance Committee moved to draft legislation to pull $23,721.53 previously allocated under the jail contract and place it in the budget for the police department.

