Marietta City Council discusses jail fees
Marietta City Council says it doesn't have to pay the Washington County Commission for inmates charged under state statute. "State law says that we don't have to pay to have someone incarcerated when it's for a violation of state law," The Finance Committee moved to draft legislation to pull $23,721.53 previously allocated under the jail contract and place it in the budget for the police department.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
