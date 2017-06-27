Marietta BOE told about energy savings
More than $973,000 has been saved over the last six years, thanks to better monitoring of energy usage throughout the Marietta City school district. Chad Rinard, Marietta High principal and energy education specialist, provided a brief report on the energy savings during Monday's board of education meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Also
|5
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 25
|Lucky
|3
|Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC