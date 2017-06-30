Man sentenced for unlawful gun possession
Hillire John Dalton, 45, of 833 Second St., Marietta, was sentenced to 90 days jail and five years community control Wednesday in Washington County Common Pleas Court. Dalton had previously pleaded guilty in May to a third-degree felony charge of having a weapon under a disability after an arrest in February by Marietta police.
