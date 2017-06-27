Man indicted for assault on officer

The man accused of slicing open a Marietta police officer's hand earlier this month was one of the 12 people indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury this month. Justin R. Oliver, 32, of 111 Cullen Road, Marietta, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies.

