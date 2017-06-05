Man blames obscene acts on financial stress

Judge imposes jail sentenceBy Janelle Patterson The Marietta Times [email protected] A Mineral Wells man who confessed to at least a dozen instances of squirting bodily fluids on women in Marietta stores last year was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday. Timothy Blake, 28, of 4520 Sams Creek Road, pleaded guilty to three fifth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity April 19 after three of his victims stepped forward to law enforcement last winter.

