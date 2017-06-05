Man blames obscene acts on financial stress
Judge imposes jail sentenceBy Janelle Patterson The Marietta Times [email protected] A Mineral Wells man who confessed to at least a dozen instances of squirting bodily fluids on women in Marietta stores last year was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday. Timothy Blake, 28, of 4520 Sams Creek Road, pleaded guilty to three fifth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity April 19 after three of his victims stepped forward to law enforcement last winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|May 26
|Interesting
|1
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC