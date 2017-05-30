Local teen represented area well
After winning The Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee in March, 13-year-old Cecelia Fatta represented the area this week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. While she was eliminated from the competition on Wednesday-after spelling two words correctly on stage-we're still very proud that she was our representative. Spellers face tough competition in the national bee and we think Fatta did a great job.
