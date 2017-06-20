Lessons taught by dad

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Wade Miller, left, jumps up to wrap his arms around his son, Dante Sherman, right, as the two reminisce over the lessons Miller has imparted as a father Friday in Marietta. "There's a picture of Dante holding my youngest daughter's hand, and it's black and white but all we see is love," The father explained why Sherman is his son, though the two don't share the same DNA or skin tone.

