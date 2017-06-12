Leith Run fishing derby Sat.

Leith Run fishing derby Sat.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Marietta Times

In support of National Get Outdoors Day, the Wayne National Forest Athens Ranger District-Marietta Unit is inviting the public to attend a day of outdoor fun on the banks of the Ohio River. In collaboration with the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, the Wayne is hosting the Leith Run Play Outside event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Leith Run Recreation Area, located in New Matamoras between Ohio 7 and the Ohio River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 14 Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC