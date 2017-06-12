Leith Run fishing derby Sat.
In support of National Get Outdoors Day, the Wayne National Forest Athens Ranger District-Marietta Unit is inviting the public to attend a day of outdoor fun on the banks of the Ohio River. In collaboration with the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, the Wayne is hosting the Leith Run Play Outside event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Leith Run Recreation Area, located in New Matamoras between Ohio 7 and the Ohio River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers...
|Jun 14
|Bob
|2
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May '17
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May '17
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr '17
|Reinbo love
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC