Leith Run fishing derby Sat.

In support of National Get Outdoors Day, the Wayne National Forest Athens Ranger District-Marietta Unit is inviting the public to attend a day of outdoor fun on the banks of the Ohio River. In collaboration with the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, the Wayne is hosting the Leith Run Play Outside event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Leith Run Recreation Area, located in New Matamoras between Ohio 7 and the Ohio River.

