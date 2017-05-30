Kreamy Kreations reopens under Marietta teen's management

Ice cream, shakes and hot dogs along the Ohio River levee will be part of summer once again as Kreamy Kreations has re-opened after several years. Lehman, who manages Kreamy Kreations, a walk-up ice cream stand wrapped in mint green and baby pink siding, has eight employees working for her and is getting set for a summer season beginning this holiday weekend.

