Kreamy Kreations reopens under Marietta teen's management

Ice cream, shakes and hot dogs along the Ohio River levee will be part of summer once again as Kreamy Kreations has re-opened after several years. Lehman, who manages Kreamy Kreations, a walk-up ice cream stand wrapped in mint green and baby pink siding, has eight employees working for her and is getting set for a summer season beginning this holiday weekend.

