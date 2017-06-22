Iconic Harmar Hill home sold

Iconic Harmar Hill home sold

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Mary Rongyos, left, from Cuyahoga Falls, holds Bear and her friend Cherryl Huffenberger, right, from Springfield, pays attention to Cooper, longtime fixtures at the House on Harmar Hill, on Wednesday. It is time to turn the page on a well-known Victorian home in Marietta as the former owner and the home itself will begin new chapters of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Wed Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC