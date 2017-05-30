Ice cream social season

Ice cream social season

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

DOUG LOYER Special to the Times Edward Hinzman, 4, of Marietta, enjoyed an ice cream cone at the Salem Township VFD Ice Cream Social. Warm, sunny weather, great food, a chance to catch up with friends plus helping support the fire department all made for another successful ice cream social for the Salem Township VFD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... May 26 Interesting 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC