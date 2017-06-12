Hune Bridge Campground re-opens in July
The Hune Bridge Campground is set to re-open in July after renovations are complete, according to Wayne National Forest. "The low-water crossing on the road into the campground was identified as both a safety hazard and an impediment to aquatic organism passage," The Hune Bridge Campground is located about 15 miles north of Marietta on Ohio 26. Set along the Little Muskingum River, paddlers and anglers utilized the campground before its closing.
