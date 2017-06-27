Ham radio enthusiasts connect in Mari...

Ham radio enthusiasts connect in Marietta

The Marietta Amateur Radio Club participated in the 24-hour Annual American Radio Relay League's Field Day event over the weekend. Held from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday, ARRL's Field Day was a national event in which amateur radio operators and radio clubs contacted as many other stations as possible to stay sharp and it was an opportunity for club members to get together and share their passion for the hobby.

