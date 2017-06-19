Garden party benefit

"And it's a chance for people to take a tour, see our gift shop and find out about our upcoming camps. Registration is still open for the Castle's History Camp, featuring changes in the 1950's and 1960's which will take place July 10 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then the following week Archaeology Camp for children in grades 6 through 8 will take place from July 17 to 20 from 9-11 a.m. and then July 31 through Aug. 3 high school students and adults are invited to participate in Archaeology Field School at the Castle from 6-8 p.m. For more information or to sign up call 740-373-4180.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.