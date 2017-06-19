Garden party benefit

Garden party benefit

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

"And it's a chance for people to take a tour, see our gift shop and find out about our upcoming camps. Registration is still open for the Castle's History Camp, featuring changes in the 1950's and 1960's which will take place July 10 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then the following week Archaeology Camp for children in grades 6 through 8 will take place from July 17 to 20 from 9-11 a.m. and then July 31 through Aug. 3 high school students and adults are invited to participate in Archaeology Field School at the Castle from 6-8 p.m. For more information or to sign up call 740-373-4180.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... 13 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... Jun 14 Bob 2
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May '17 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May '17 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at June 23 at 11:27AM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC