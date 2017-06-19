Fun with books

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Axyl Schramm, 4, of Marietta, and his grandmother Theresa Schramm, of Beverly meet a penguin during a program put on by the Washington County Public Library Wednesday in Beverly. In Beverly Wednesday the county library system hosted a free meet and greet with an African Penguin from the Newport Aquarium in Kentucky.

