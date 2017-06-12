Frontier seniors earn more than $926,000 in awards
Several Frontier High School graduates were recognized at the 13th annual senior awards program May 21 or during graduation on May 26 with more than $265,000 annually in grants and scholarships. The combined cumulative value of academic scholarships from colleges and community organizations that has been offered to 20 of Frontier's 49 2017 graduates over the next four years is $926,678.
